Clear conspiracy to end paddy procurement at MSP: Surjewala

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre over its decision to postpone procurement of Kharif paddy till October 11, alleging that it is a clear conspiracy to end the paddy procurement at Minimum Support Price. The Centre on Thursday postponed procurement of Kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana till October 11 as the crop maturity is delayed owing to recent heavy rains. Crop procurement is undertaken by the central government's nodal agency Food Corporation of India along with state agencies.

Referring to the arrival of paddy in Haryana mandis, Surjewala said, "Lakhs of quintals of paddy had already started to arrive in mandis from September 20. Eleven days have passed since then but so far not even a single grain of the crop at MSP has been procured in Haryana".

In Haryana, 20 lakh quintal paddy is lying in mandis under open skies, the Congress leader told a news conference which he addressed digitally.

"In Ambala, 4.5 lakh quintal paddy has arrived in mandis, in Kurukshetra 5.5 lakh quintal, in Yamunanagar 2.25 lakh quintal, in Kaithal 2 lakh quintal and in Karnal, 1.75 lakh quintal of the crop is lying in mandis," he said, adding the arrangements made by the government in the mandis, especially in the wake of the weather turning inclement in recent days, were also lacking.

Thousands of farmers are waiting for the government to start procurement, he said addressing a news conference which he addressed digitally.

Where will farmers go in this situation? he asked.

About the decision to postpone procurement, Surjewala said, "this is a clear conspiracy to end paddy procurement at MSP. Arrivals in Haryana began on September 20 and if the government will not procure the crop till October 11, if this is not a conspiracy to end MSP then what else is it.?" He alleged the BJP led government wants to end procurement at MSP and leave farmers at the mercy of the open market. Surjewala aid time and again the "anti-farmer" face of the Narendra Modi and the ML Khattar governments at the Centre and in Haryana has been exposed.

He said earlier paddy procurement was to start on September 25 in Haryana.

Surjewala said Congress demands the government start procurement of paddy and bajra in Haryana from October 1.

Because of the recent spell of rains and delay in procurement by the government, relaxation should be given in the moisture content of the crop, he said.

Surjewala also said that the BJP-JJP government should within 15 days compensate the farmers for crop damage caused by the recent spell of heavy rains.

He said Congress will raise the issues of farmers vociferously.

Replying to a question, he said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday had urged the Centre to withdraw its letter on postponing the paddy procurement in the state from October 1. Paddy procurement usually commences from October 1.

Surjewala also said that the Centre has not fixed specifications for procurement for paddy for Kharif Marketing Season 2021-22 till date like the percentage of moisture content, slightly discolored or shrunken crop. The rice millers, who purchase 10 to 15 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in Haryana, have been protesting the proposed change in conditions by the Centre warranting them to give a five percent bank guarantee, he said.

Besides, the rate of labor offered in the grain markets has been reduced by the Centre from Rs 12.76 per bag to Rs 8.56 per bag.

He said this decision will impact thousands of farm laborers who eke out a hand-to-mouth living.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)