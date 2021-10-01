Ukraine's Naftogaz says Gazprom's actions underline need for sanctions

Left Menu

The decision by Russia's Gazprom to suspend gas transit via Ukraine to Hungary shows Russia is using energy supplies as a weapon and highlights the need for sanctions, the head of Ukraine's Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko said on Friday.

Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The decision by Russia's Gazprom to suspend gas transit via Ukraine to Hungary shows Russia is using energy supplies as a weapon and highlights the need for sanctions, the head of Ukraine's Naftogaz Yuriy Vitrenko said on Friday. Ukraine said earlier that Gazprom had suspended the transit of gas to Hungary, days after the firm signed a long-term supply pact with Budapest.

"The Kremlin is doing this on purpose. It's not even sabre rattling, it's the obvious use of gas as a weapon," Vitrenko said on Facebook. "A joint statement from the United States and Germany said that if the Kremlin used gas as a weapon, there would be an appropriate response. We are now waiting for the imposition of sanctions on a 100% subsidiary of Gazprom, the operator of Nord Stream 2."

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

