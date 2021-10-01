Left Menu

UK consumers' energy bills rise as price cap lifts

"Around 15 million households are covered by the energy price cap and if your supplier goes out of business, this is the tariff that you'll be transferred to with your new supplier," Rossington said. ($1 = 0.7420 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:01 IST
UK consumers' energy bills rise as price cap lifts
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Energy prices for millions of Britons are rising from Friday in line with an increase to the cap on the most widely used tariffs of about 12-13%, due to soaring global gas prices. "Today, the latest price cap, which we announced back in August, is set at 1,277 pounds ($1,721.01). This is the amount that an average household will pay for both gas and electricity," Ofgem's deputy director for retail, Anna Rossington, said in a video posted on Twitter.

The cap on electricity and gas bills came into effect in January 2019 and was aimed at ending what former British Prime Minister Theresa May called "rip-off" prices charged by energy companies. The latest increase reflected the rise in energy costs seen earlier this year, and the ongoing "unprecedented" increase in global gas prices in recent weeks has put financial strain on suppliers, Rossington said.

Prices have risen to record levels and a number of smaller suppliers in Britain have gone out of business. "Around 15 million households are covered by the energy price cap and if your supplier goes out of business, this is the tariff that you'll be transferred to with your new supplier," Rossington said.

($1 = 0.7420 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021