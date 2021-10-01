Kremlin says Russia is fulfilling all its obligations under gas contracts

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia was fulfilling all its obligations under existing natural gas contracts and that most complaints directed against Moscow about natural gas were politicised.

Ukraine said earlier on Friday that Gazprom had suspended the transit of gas to Hungary, days after the Russian energy company signed a long-term supply pact with the European Union member.

