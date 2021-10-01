German authorities still working on certificate for Nord Stream 2 - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:06 IST
The Kremlin said on Friday that German authorities were continuing to work on the certification of the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany.
German utility Uniper's CEO said earlier that he did not expect an operating licence for the undersea pipeline to be issued quickly.
