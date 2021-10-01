Tiger kills elderly man, its fourth victim in recent days

An 85-year-old shepherd was killed on Friday by a tiger, its fourth victim in recent days, at an area near Masinagudi, which falls under the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Nilgiris district, police said.

The villagers noticed the body and informed police and forest department officials, who rushed to the spot and retrieved it. Some pug marks were also found in the area, police said.

The forest department officials have been trying for the last six days to trap the man-eater, which had killed three people recently at an estate near Gudalur.

Police quoted the villagers as saying that they had spotted the tiger with an injury moving to the MTR area, covering a distance of about 40 km from the estate.

