Mumbai mayor will meet parents today ahead of school reopening

Ahead of the reopening of schools from October 4, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold a meeting today with the parents of school students.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-10-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 15:12 IST
Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the reopening of schools from October 4, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar will hold a meeting today with the parents of school students. Earlier on Wednesday Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an order for re-opening of all schools in Mumbai for classes 8 to 12 from October 4 with all Covid-19 protocols in place.

Further, Strict standards of procedure (SOP) were later were issued on Thursday. "We are ready with SOPs to reopen schools. The consent will be taken from the parents of the students and it would be mandatory to give it in writing," the mayor had said earlier.

Also as per the protocol, one class will not have more than 50 students at a time and only one student can sit on a single bench. Students have also been asked to come on an alternate basis. There is no compulsion to attend school physically. Students can still attend the classes online. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

