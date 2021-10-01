Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve reopens for tourists

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve have reopened once again for tourists starting Friday. The inaugural ceremony that took place today was attended by State Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Agriculture Minister Atul Bora and PCCF (Wildlife) Amit Sahai.

"Momentous occasion for Assam forest and Assam's rich tourism platform as we open the majestic Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve today for nature lovers and tourists for the year 2021-22. My Hon'ble Cabinet Colleague Shri Atul Bora, senior forest officials and other dignitaries joined today's occasion," tweeted Parimal Suklabaidya, State Forest Minister. As of now, only two ranges-- Kohora and Bagori, are being re-opened for jeep safari whereas Agoratoli and Burhapur range and elephant safari will be re-opened later.

The park was closed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent monsoon season. Last month, 13 animal casualties were reported due to drowning at the National Park after incessant rain in the area. Rains have also lead to poorer road conditions in the national park creating hindrances to undertake the famous safari in the park. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)