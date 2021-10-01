Commission on Air Quality Management directs states, NCR to monitor dust mitigation measures due to ongoing projects

In order to curb the problem of air pollution arising from the Construction and Demolition (C&D) activities in the National Capital Region (NCR), the Commission for Air Quality and Management (CAQM) issued directions to governments of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to set up a 'Web Portal' for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents. The Commission for Air Quality and Management will periodically review compliance with dust mitigation measures.

"The introduction of a robust online mechanism for monitoring dust mitigation measures is a compelling necessity to ensure strict implementation of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules," the ministry stated. "As per the directions of CAQM, all the projects (on plot area equal to or greater than 500 square meters) of construction and demolition under the territorial jurisdiction of Urban Local Bodies in the NCR have to mandatorily register at the web portal," the ministry further stated.

The ministry also stated that provision for video fencing equipped with remote connectivity technology will be incorporated in the web portal for effective and round-the-clock monitoring of compliance of dust mitigation measures by the project proponents will also be provided. Directions have been issued to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and other State Pollution Control Boards (SPCB) of the National Capital Region to strictly monitor compliance of dust mitigation measures by project proponents.

"An exhaustive checklist will form the basis for monitoring compliance of dust mitigation measures in the NCR through this online mechanism," the ministry stated. "The list of dust control/ mitigation measures, include the use of anti-smog guns, water pills, water cannons, hoses, fire hydrants, sprinklers, etc," the ministry added.

The ministry further said that it is mandatory for the proponents to install reliable and economical PM2.5 and PM10 sensors at the project sites and link them to a platform with Live Dashboard accessibility for CPCB, government agencies as well as the administrative departments concerned to monitor the activities. (ANI)

