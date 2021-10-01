Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi meets PM Modi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here.

This is Channi's first meeting with Modi after becoming chief minister.

Sources said that the farmer's issue is learned to have been discussed during the meeting.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders against three farm laws since November last year and have been demanding the legislation be repealed.

The delay in the paddy procurement was also on the agenda, the sources said.

