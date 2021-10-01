Left Menu

ATF price hiked by 5.8%

ATF price hiked by 5.8%
ATF or jet fuel price on Friday was hiked by a steep 5.8 per cent in line with rise in international oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price in Delhi was increased by Rs 3,972.94 per kilolitre, or 5.79 per cent, to Rs 72,582.16 per kl, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

Jet fuel prices are revised every fortnight in line with international benchmarks.

In Mumbai, ATF now costs Rs 70,880.33 per kl.

Rates differ from state to state depending on local taxes.

The hike follows international oil prices rising to a near three-year high on return of demand.

