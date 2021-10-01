Wildlife Week: Development model mustn't lead to destruction, says Maha CM

We need to keep checking our development model as it should not lead to destruction (of the environment), said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday while inaugurating 'Wildlife Week'.

During the occasion, he also launched the logo of Pench Tiger Reserve, officials said.

''We have already encroached forest land and areas enough. We need to keep checking our developmental model as it should not ultimately lead us all to destruction," Thackeray said, adding that ''we should not have crazy concepts of development''.

He said there should be awareness about wildlife and conservation of forests among politicians as well, not just common citizens, asserting that ''we (politicians) tend to break or bend laws as per our convenience''.

To increase vegetation, there was a need to plant indigenous trees on vacant plots and hills in the state, he added.

