Left Menu

UK petrol retailers say 26% of gas stations still dry

More than a quarter of British gas stations are still dry and just 47% have both petrol and diesel, said Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retail Association. "Independents, which total 65% of the entire network, are not receiving enough deliveries of fuel compared with other sectors such as supermarkets," Balmer said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:45 IST
UK petrol retailers say 26% of gas stations still dry
Reprsentative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

More than a quarter of British gas stations are still dry and just 47% have both petrol and diesel, said Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retail Association. According to a survey of members on Friday, the PRA said 27% of gas stations had one fuel in stock.

"Whilst the situation is similar to recent days, there are signs it is improving but far too slowly," Balmer said. "Independents, which total 65% of the entire network, are not receiving enough deliveries of fuel compared with other sectors such as supermarkets," Balmer said. "Until independents start getting frequent supplies, we will continue to see long queues at forecourts."

Also Read: The barbecue king: British royals praise Philip's deft touch

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021