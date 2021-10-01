Order issued to shoot dead elusive man eater tiger

Left Menu

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With the elusive man-eater tiger killing one more person on Friday, the fourth in recent days, the Chief Conservator of Forests Sekhar Kumar Niraj issued orders to shoot it dead immediately.

After the tiger, which had killed a shepherd in an estate near Gudalur, about 80 km from here, on Friday last, the forest department started search operations to trap the feline by tranquilizing it.

However, the tiger, with injuries, gave the slip to nearly 100 forest department staff and officials, including some from the Special Task Force from Kerala and two tamed elephants for the last six days.

The carnivore was found roaming in Mayfield, two km from the spot on September 29 and it killed a goat. The tiger entered Attakarai, coming under Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, some 40 km from the estate, and killed an 85-year old man this afternoon, creating panic among villagers, who demanded action to trap it.

Gudalur MLA Pon Jayaseelan had also sought immediate action.

The tiger has so far killed four people, 20 cows, and a goat.

Department sources said Niraj gave the order, considering the seriousness of the situation and failure to tranquilize the animal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

