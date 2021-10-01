Left Menu

IEX clocks 59 pc jump in trade volumes during Sept

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) recorded a 59 per cent year-on-year jump in the total traded electricity volumes to 8,997 million units (MU) in September.

The IEX traded 8,997 MU electricity volume and achieved a 59 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) growth in September 2021, the IEX said in a statement.

Cumulatively, for the second quarter of the financial year 2021-22, the Exchange Market achieved significant growth in volume, it added.

The electricity market achieved 25,857 MU volume during the July-September 2021 quarter, resulting in a 57 per cent y-o-y growth across market segments.

The day-ahead market (DAM) traded 6,418 MU volume in September 2021, with the average monthly price at Rs 4.4 per unit.

For the second quarter of 2021-22, the day-ahead market on the Exchange traded 17,305 MU and registered a 26 per cent y-o-y growth.

The distribution utilities have been increasingly preferring the day-ahead market to meet their short-term supply requirements in a competitive and flexible manner.

The term-ahead market, comprising intra-day, contingency, daily and weekly contracts, traded 193 MU during the month recording 81 per cent y-o-y growth. Cumulatively, for the second quarter, the term-ahead market traded a total of 1,571 MU and registered a spectacular 438 per cent y-o-y growth.

The real-time electricity market traded 1,843 MU volume and saw a significant 162 per cent y-o-y growth.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, the market achieved a cumulative trade of 5,298 MU, registering a robust 125 per cent y-o-y growth.

The consistent growth of the real-time electricity market is an indication of the growing reliance of the distribution utilities and industries to achieve power demand-supply balancing in real-time in the most efficient manner.

The green term-ahead market achieved 543 MU volume seeing a splendid 555 per cent y-o-y growth.

For the second quarter, the market registered a cumulative trade of 1,682 MU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

