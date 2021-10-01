Left Menu

Odisha Education minister writes to Jharkhand counterpart over exclusion of Odia language from curriculum of teachers' training course

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday has written to Jharkhand School Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto regarding the exclusion of Odia language from the curriculum of Teacher's training course meant for primary teachers in Jharkhand.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-10-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 17:57 IST
Odisha Education minister writes to Jharkhand counterpart over exclusion of Odia language from curriculum of teachers' training course
Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday has written to Jharkhand School Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto regarding the exclusion of Odia language from the curriculum of Teacher's training course meant for primary teachers in Jharkhand. In his letter, Dash said that the advertisement published on September 20 by Jharkhand Academic Council has created doubt in the mind of Odia speaking people of Jharkhand.

"In this advertisement for Primary School teachers' Training, Odia Language has been excluded from the 7th paper whereas languages like Sanskrit, Bengali, Urdu, Ho, Mundari, Sanathali and Kudmali have been included. This has created an atmosphere of dissent, distrust and discomfort fanning controversies among the Odia speaking people," he added. Dash further said, "It is well known to everybody that the people of Jharkhand and Odisha have a long-standing homogeneous cultural heritage and identity. The people of both the states had fought valiantly against the oppression of British rule. The Government of Jharkhand have rightly recognized the importance of this historical bond and accepted Odia as the second language of the state."

"Our Government is also funding near about 160 teachers through Utkal Sammilani to impart education in Odia in the Odia speaking tracts like Sadheikala, Kharsawan, etc. Around 35 Odia schools are also running in the state with the patronages of government," Dash further said in a statement. He further requested that the state government should take needful action in this regard to restore and regain the trust and faith of Odia speaking people.

"Hopefully, the action under the leadership of chief minister will prove that the policy of a welfare state not only shows a human face but palpably animates itself with the emotive rhythm of a human heart," Dash added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021