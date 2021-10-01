Innoterra, ICAR ink pact to conduct field trial of biopesticide against Fusarium wilt of banana

Innoterra India, one of the country's largest fruit producers, on Friday signed a global partnership with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research to conduct a field trial of newly developed biopesticide against fungal disease Fusarium wilt of banana.

So far, there was no solution to address the Fusarium wilt problem faced in banana crops across the world. However, Indian Council for Agricultural Research (ICAR) has developed a biopesticide called FUSICONT to address this disease.

Innoterra, in a statement, said the partnership with ICAR is aimed at ''conducting extensive field trials and testing effectiveness of this new solution at the farm level globally''. ''This is an excellent example of the public-private-farmer partnership model,'' ICAR Director General Trilochan Mohapatra said. ICAR is proud of Innoterra's vision and efforts to be at the forefront of ushering farmers' sustenance and commercialise innovation-led technology for mitigating the impact of climate change, especially control of pest pandemic in banana globally, he added. Innoterra, Head of Operations India (Crops division), Anup Karwa said, “Innoterra is glad to be the first-mover in partnering with ICAR for FUSICONT and conducting planned trials at our farms across South Asia - a cost-effective and scalable solution against TR4 is in the interest of the global farming community, especially small and mid-holder farmers who are severely affected by this disease today''. The company expects to curb production losses up to 90 per cent with FUSICONT, helping farmers up the yield and maintain the quality of banana crops consistently over the years, he said.

''The biopesticide has shown promising results in ICAR's large-scale validation in hotspots of India and has proven to be a sustainable solution for the environment,'' he added. Karwa further said the development and mass adoption of this biopesticide will save the livelihoods of thousands of banana farmers, affected by crop loss on account of the Panama wilt disease year after year.

FUSICONT is in the advanced stages of commercialisation and has also received regulatory approval from Central Insecticide Board (CIB). It claims effectiveness against the Tropical Race 4 (TR4) strain of the Fusarium wilt of banana, also known as Panama disease. FUSICONT has been developed by T Damodaran, Head of Central Soil Salinity Research Institute and S Rajan, Director of Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture. Damodaran said, “We are extremely pleased to be partnering with Innoterra, a leader in fruit production and exports. Innoterra is one of the first organisations in India to take initiative in fighting Panama disease globally''. FUSICONT is based on a novel technology that directly targets the deadly fungal disease currently responsible for the destruction of millions of tonnes of banana crops worldwide. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the TR4 variant of the disease is the most destructive of all banana plant diseases, with the current strain threatening the Cavendish banana's extinction. TR4 strain does affect other varieties of bananas as well, many of which are the primary food source in countries around the world. Since 2010, TR4 has spread to major countries around the world. Due to limited knowledge and lack of management models and resources to fight this disease, it is becoming an increasing concern in India and worldwide.

The 'Cavendish' cultivar accounts for 99 per cent of all bananas shipped from India to multiple export destinations. It is a crucial part of the USD 40 billion global banana industry.

