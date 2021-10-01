Left Menu

Fire at electrical substation disrupts supply in about 100 villages

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a power substation here, disrupting electricity supply in about 100 villages, officials said Friday.

The blaze started due to a technical fault in a 40 MVA Transformer in 132 KV Power substation in the Anoopshahr area late on Thursday night and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

It was doused after four hours, officials said, adding fire loss is estimated at several lakhs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

