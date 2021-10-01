Fire at electrical substation disrupts supply in about 100 villages

A fire broke out at a power substation here, disrupting electricity supply in about 100 villages, officials said Friday.

The blaze started due to a technical fault in a 40 MVA Transformer in 132 KV Power substation in the Anoopshahr area late on Thursday night and three fire tenders were pressed into service.

It was doused after four hours, officials said, adding fire loss is estimated at several lakhs.

