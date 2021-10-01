Left Menu

Cyclone Shaheen likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next three hour

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Shaheen over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next three hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 18:38 IST
Cyclone Shaheen likely to intensify in next 3 hours (Photo: Twitter/IMD). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Shaheen over the Arabian Sea is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the next three hours. "Cyclonic Storm 'Shaheen' over central parts of north Arabian Sea moved nearly westwards, lay centred at 1130 hrs IST of today, near latitude 23.2 degrees North /64.4 degrees East, 450-kilometre east-southeast of Chabahar Port (Iran). Further, intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during the next 06 hours," tweeted IMD at 3:20 pm.

Earlier, IMD said the system is moving away from the Indian coast. "'Shaheen' over northeast Arabian Sea and neighbourhood, lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, near 23.2 degrees North / 64.9 degrees East. The system is moving away from the Indian coast," IMD tweeted at 12:43 pm.

Earlier, the IMD informed that deep depression over the northeast Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast, intensified into a Cyclonic Storm 'Shaheen at 5:30 am today. Cyclone Shaheen came a week after Cyclone Gulab that made landfall in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

