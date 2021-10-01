Soren calls for generating solar power in backyards, promises subsidy

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday called on common people to generate solar power in their backyards and promised subsidy for setting up the plants for which a new scheme will be launched.

He promised that the surplus power will be bought by the state government which will also help people generate additional income.

The chief minister was speaking after virtually inaugurating and also laying the foundation stone for a total of 100 projects worth Rs 467.28 crore in Chatra district.

Eighty-two projects worth Rs 275.45 crores were inaugurated, and the foundation stone for 18 schemes worth Rs 91.79 crore was laid.

Among the inaugurated projects, a grid substation at Itkhori and 108-km-long Chatra-Latehar transmission line will provide an uninterrupted power supply to large parts of Chatra district. Noting that electricity plays an important role in any state's development, Soren said his government is committed to laying a network of grid sub-stations and transmission lines across Jharkhand.

Asserting that his government is promoting solar power generation, he urged people to set up plants on barren lands and rooftops.

''This will not only help you generate electricity for your use, but also increase your income as the government will buy surplus power. The administration will grant subsidy for setting up such plants and a scheme will be launched soon,'' he said.

The chief minister said that his government is preparing special plans for the development of backward districts such as Chatra, Garhwa and Latehar.

Observing that opium cultivation is being practiced on a large scale in Chatra, he called on people to instead grow medicinal plants to increase income.

