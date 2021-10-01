Russia's Gazprom starts gas supplies to Hungary, Croatia via TurkStream
Russia's Gazprom said it has started transporting gas to Hungary and Croatia on Friday via the TurkStream pipeline.
Russian gas supplies via the TurkStream pipeline to Hungary have irked Ukraine, which is now deprived of part of transit revenues and also can no longer import reverse flow gas from Hungary.
