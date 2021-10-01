Left Menu

Delhi: Girl dies due to electric shock, family alleges it was not an accident

A 19-year-old girl died allegedly due to electric shock here in the national capital on Friday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:46 IST
Delhi: Girl dies due to electric shock, family alleges it was not an accident
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old girl died allegedly due to electric shock here in the national capital on Friday morning. The incident took place in a house in Lajpat Nagar where she used to work as domestic help with her mother Algama.

The deceased is a resident of Madrasi camp, Lajpat Nagar. She was found with burns on her body. According to Delhi Police, the house owner is saying that it is an accident and the girl died due to electric shock. However, the deceased's family members alleged that it was not an accident.

The police also said that they will investigate every aspect of the case. Forensic experts have also inspected the scene and the body has been sent for Post Mortem (PM) examination. Further investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken as per PM report, informed police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021