Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude strikes MP's Seoni

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher scale struck Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

ANI | Seoni (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 19:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Ritcher scale struck Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The earthquake struck at around 11.50 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 01-10-2021, 11:49:09 IST, Lat: 22.11 & Long: 79.59, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Seoni, Madhya Pradesh" said National Center for Seismology in a tweet. An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale had struck the Lachung area of the North Sikkim district on Wednesday. (ANI)

