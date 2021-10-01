Left Menu

J'Khand grants retrospective exemption in electricity duty for captive power plants

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Jharkhand government has granted retrospective exemption in electricity duty for five years from 2016 to industrial units having captive power plants, according to a notification.

The exemption from 100 per cent electricity duty has been granted in retrospect to new or existing industrial units.

''The Governor of Jharkhand is pleased to exempt new or existing industrial units setting up captive power plant for self consumption or captive use (in respect of power being used by the plant) from the payment of 100 per cent of Electricity Duty for a period of five years from the date of commissioning of the power plant,'' a gazette notification by the commercial tax department issued on September 30 said. It said the notification shall be deemed to be effective from April 1, 2016 and shall be in force till March 31, 2021. The exemption was made in accordance with the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

