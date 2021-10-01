Chhattisgarh CM to inaugurate cow dung-powered generation units

Left Menu

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@bhupeshbaghel)
Power generation units that use cow dung as fuel will be inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at a 'Kisan Sammelan' organised in Bemetara district on October 2 to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti, officials said here.

Now villages of Chhattisgarh will get illuminated by electricity produced from cow dung, a state public relations department official said, adding that machines installed in Rural Industrial Parks of 'gauthans' will be operated on electricity produced in this manner.

''The CM will launch the project of power generation from cow dung at Sikola gauthan in Durg, Bancharoda gauthan in Raipur, and Rakhi gauthan in Bemetara on Gandhi Jayanti,'' he said.

''One unit cow dung will produce 85 cubic cubic meters gas. Since one cubic cubic meter produces 1.8 KW of electricity per hour, 153 KW of electricity will be produced per hour in one unit. In this way, about 460 KW of electricity will be generated per hour from the bio gas genset units installed in the above three gauthans,'' the official added.

Under Suraji Gaon Yojana, the state government had approved the construction of 10,112 gauthans for conservation and nourishment of livestock in villages, and the work on 6,112 had been completed.

''So far, more than 51 lakh quintals of cow dung has been procured in gauthans at Rs 2 per kilogram, and Rs 102 crore has been paid to villagers and cattle rearers. Besides, more than 12 lakh quintals of vermicompost, super compost manure has been produced from the cow dung procured,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

