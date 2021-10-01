Telangana CM proposes 'green fund' for promoting green drive in state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday proposed a 'green fund' to ensure continuous supply of funds to the state's flagship green drive 'Harita Haram' by collecting token contributions (deducted) from the salaries of legislators, bureaucrats, IPS officers and employees and also from students to promote a sense of participation.

Rao, who spoke on a short discussion in the Legislative Assembly on 'Harita Haram', said the All India Service Officers (IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service) have agreed to contribute Rs 100 per month from their salaries to the 'green fund', while other government employees would contribute Rs 25 per month.

The ruling TRS MPs, MLAs and MLCs would contribute Rs 500 per month from their salaries, he said and appealed to the other parties to give their consent to the proposal.

The members of AIMIM, Congress and BJP have agreed to it.

Rao said some proposals have come that a small amount be collected from property registrations and at the time of renewal of licences for shops.

To promote a sense of participation among students, the proposal is to collect, at the time of admissions, Rs five from school students, Rs 15 from high school students, Rs 25 from college students and Rs 100 from students of professional courses like engineering and medicine, he said. The 'Harita Haram' has been successful and even got recognition from the UN, he said.

Talking about the issue of 'podu' farming (shifting agriculture in forest areas by tribal inhabitants), he proposed passing a unanimous resolution in the Legislative Assembly requesting the Centre to extend the cut-off date for the purpose of providing ROFR (Recognition of Forest Rights) titles to the beneficiaries concerned in the state (in view of a Central legislation).

The 'podu' farming has become a bone of contention between the 'podu' farmers and forest officials in the state with the latter seeking to take up forest conservation and afforestation drives in the lands concerned.

Meanwhile, the Assembly passed an amendment bill, enhancing reservation to Telangana local students from 20 per cent to 25 per cent and providing quotas to backward classes in seats, in NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University), among others.

