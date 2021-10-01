Left Menu

Centre to provide 3 months salary to ECSI members who lost their jobs during Covid pandemic

The Ministry of Labour and Employment will provide three months salary to Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ECSI) members who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav informed on Friday.

By Aiman Khan The Ministry of Labour and Employment will provide three months salary to Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ECSI) members who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav informed on Friday.

The ministry will also provide lifelong financial help to families of ECSI members who died due to COVID-19, Yadav said at a media interaction here. "The work to frame 'labour code' in every state is underway. The process of implementation of the new labour codes is going on, and several states have formulated their codes. There are 29 labour laws related to labour were replaced by 4 codes," the minister said.

Regarding the e-Shram portal, Yadav said that categories of around 400 unauthorised vendors have been made and any vendor can get himself registered on the portal. "The government aims to register 38 crore unorganised workers, such as construction labourers, migrant workforce, street vendors and domestic workers, among others," said Yadav.

"The workers will be issued an e-Shram card containing a 12-digit unique number, which going ahead, will help in including them in social security schemes," he added. (ANI)

