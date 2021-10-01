Western Railways to install 2,729 cameras across 30 stations, 450 to have face recognition system

Western Railways is installing 2,729 cameras with 4K technology in all of its 30 stations of Mumbai suburban network from Virar to Churchgate, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Western Railways on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways said that out of 2,729 cameras, 450 have face recognition technology that will be primarily installed at entry and exit points of the stations.

"Under the integrated surveillance system, 2,729 high-resolution cameras worth Rs 60 crores are being installed in 30 stations of the Mumbai local train network. These cameras have a tilt angle of 180 to 270 degrees that will help in 360 degrees of an area leaving no blind spot behind. Basically, these cameras will help us keep an eye on the crowd, any abandoned object or trespassing in the stations," he stated. "The data collected from these cameras will be beamed through an IP network to 12 surveillance stations and will be further relayed to a unified control command. Through these, all these 30 stations will be under a digital eye," he added.

Talking about the cameras with face recognition technology, the CPRO said, "If the cameras recognise a person whose face is stored in our database, then immediately an alert will be sent to the concerned authorities. The recognition can be done through any part of the face like retina or forehead." Elaborating on the monitoring system for the cameras, the CPRO said that there will be a multilayered monitoring network for the cameras and the data collected by the cameras will be stored for a period of 30 days.

"These cameras are a step towards holistic surveillance as security and safety of the commuters is paramount to us," he said. Thakur informed that the cameras will be installed by the end of this month. (ANI)

