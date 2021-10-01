Left Menu

One terrorist accused for his involvement in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-10-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 23:36 IST
One terrorist arrested over police inspector Parvez killing in J-K
Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One terrorist accused for his involvement in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad in Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested on Friday. A case has been registered against the terrorist identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar and the accused is also involved in many other terror-related incidents, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said.

Inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by four terrorists when he was on his way to mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in June this year. Police further informed that the other two terrorists Saqiq Manzoor and Rameez who were also involved in murder were killed in Srinagar and Sopore encounters recently, but the last terrorist Basit Kamran involved in the terror case is still on the run.

Speaking to ANI, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said, "Terrorists Saqiq Manzoor, Basit Kamran, Rameez and Bashir Dar were involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez. Saqib and Rameez were killed in Srinagar and Sopore encounters recently. Dar has been arrested today who confessed this crime." "Bashir Dar is the neighbour of late inspector Parvez while Basit Kamran is still on the run," Kumar added.

Police informed that CCTV footage of the incident showed the terrorists 'firing indiscriminately' upon Ahmad. Further, the inspector succumbed to his bullet injuries in the nearby hospital where he was admitted for treatment. (ANI)

