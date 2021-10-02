UK PM says police failure over women's treatment 'infuriating' -The Times

The failure of the police to take violence against women and girls seriously enough is "infuriating", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told The Times newspaper in an interview published Friday, in response to Sarah Everard's murder.

"Are the police taking this issue seriously enough? It's infuriating. I think the public feel that they aren't and they're not wrong," Johnson told the newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)