Flood-hit Maha farmers yet to get any aid from MVA govt: Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the MVA government has only made announcements and not provided any relief to farmers affected by the last month's heavy rains and floods in parts of the state, especially the Marathwada region.

Due to the Shiv Sena-led government's ''anti-Marathwada'' attitude, water was released in rivers from overflowing dams in a careless manner, causing large-scale damage to crops, he said.

Last week, heavy water discharge from the Manjara dam in Marathwada following heavy rains caused flooding in some villages of Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts.

''We will stand shoulder to shoulder with you (farmers) in the fight that has already started,'' said the Leader of Opposition in the assembly.

Fadnavis was speaking to flood-affected farmers from Gaur and Aurad areas of Nilanga tehsil of Latur district after inspecting the damage caused to their crops.

He was accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Praveen Darekar, former minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Latur MP Sudhakar Shrangare, among others.

Nilangekar said 15 days ago, he had written a letter to the Latur district administration demanding release of water from reservoirs through canals.

However, the demand was ignored and when reservoirs were filled to the brim, water was released through rivers causing flooding, he said.

The former minister criticised the MVA government for not providing any concrete financial aid to farmers so far.

Nilangekar said when Fadnavis was the Chief Minister (2014-19), farmers had got a lot of financial assistance from the government.

Manjra and Terna rivers meet near Aurad in Nilanga tehsil. After the release of dam water in them, areas around them were flooded, resulting in damage to agriculture crops. PTI COR RSY RSY

