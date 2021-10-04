Left Menu

Farmers protest over Lakhimpur violence in Mathura

The BKU here on Monday protested the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which took place during a farmers protest over UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Mauryas visit there.Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident on Sunday.No untoward incident took place during the protest, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-10-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 22:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BKU here on Monday protested the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which took place during a farmers' protest over UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit there.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the incident on Sunday.

No untoward incident took place during the protest, DM Navneet Singh Chahal said. After protesting for over half an hour, the Bharatiya Kisan Union, led by its state vice-president Buddha Singh Pradhan, presented a memorandum to the city magistrate. They demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and government job for the kin of the each victim farmer.

