Left Menu

Goa reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Goa recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries and three deaths on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:20 IST
Goa reports 43 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases, 84 recoveries and three deaths on Monday. As per the media bulletin issued by the state government, Goa has 729 active cases.

The recovery rate stands at 97.71 per cent. So far, 1,72,632 patients have recovered from the infection in the coastal state since the onset of the pandemic. The cumulative number of reported cases has reached 1,76,681 while the death toll is at 3,320.

On Monday, 3,649 samples were tested for the presence of the virus, taking the total samples tested in the state to 13,69,371. In the last 24 hours, 15 new patients have been hospitalized and 28 people are in home isolation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021