Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman celebrates 53rd Foundation Day of ICSI

Company Secretaries should look beyond their existing set of responsibilities and partner with the Ministries and the Regulatory Authorities in easing compliances for the taxpaying citizens, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:33 IST
Visuals from 53rd Foundation Day of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Company Secretaries should look beyond their existing set of responsibilities and partner with the Ministries and the Regulatory Authorities in easing compliances for the taxpaying citizens, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The Finance Minister's remarks came during the 53rd Foundation Day of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Sitharaman appreciated the ICSI for attuning the celebration with 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and choosing the theme "Powering Atmanirbhar Bharat through Entrepreneurship and Innovation" in tandem with this vision. She expressed her delight while complimenting the Company Secretaries for their commendable job during the COVID-19 pandemic and further urged the youth of the country to join this profession as this role will expand further in the future in sunrise sector.

On this occasion, the ICSI also launched its fifth overseas centre in Australia at the hands of the Finance Minister, reaffirming the progression of the profession and the evolved role of the institute in the global corporate governance arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

