Left Menu

Bihar has potential to become textile hub of eastern India: Minister

Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said the state has the potential to become a textile hub of eastern India as it is witnessing a new industrial revolution.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-10-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 04-10-2021 23:46 IST
Bihar has potential to become textile hub of eastern India: Minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShahnawazBJP)
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Industries Minister Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said the state has the potential to become a textile hub of eastern India as it is witnessing a ''new industrial revolution''. He said industrialists are finding an ''investment-friendly'' atmosphere in the state.

Speaking at the East India Summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Hussain said, ''After the success of ethanol policy, textile and leather policies will also set an example in the country. Bihar has full potential to become a textile hub of eastern India. The state is witnessing a new industrial revolution.'' Bihar's ethanol policy has been ''very successful'', he said, adding that 29 units for producing such product in various industrial areas of the state will be launched soon.

Hussain said the central government is providing full cooperation and guidance for the establishment of ethanol and other industries in Bihar. The CII organised the summit to promote global investment in East India, and a session was held to discuss the possibilities of investment in Bihar, said a senior official of the state government. The department also made a presentation on the proposed textile and leather policies of the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescent athletes

Aerobic exercise after sport-related concussion speeds recovery in adolescen...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zealand drops its COVID-19 elimination plan as Delta persists and more

Health News Roundup: Australia sees COVID-19 outbreak leveling off; New Zeal...

 Global
3
Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

Asus invites Zenfone 8 users for Android 12 beta testing program

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start of fourth wave; New Zealand drops COVID-19 elimination strategy under pressure from Delta and more

Health News Roundup: Hungary's COVID-19 deaths rise to highest since start o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021