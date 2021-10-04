Centre targets one billion tonne coal production by 2024

Ministry of Coal on Monday set a target of one billion tonne coal production by 2024. The Ministry of Coal finalized an Agenda Document for the year 2021-22 which broadly focuses on the four areas including coal sector reforms, coal transition and sustainability, institution building and futuristic agenda.

The Agenda covers the entire gamut of areas for steering the coal sector into new technologies while focussing on the core competence of ensuring set production targets including the one billion tonne by 2024. Coal Sector Reforms include Projects for the financial year 2021-22, Jharia Master Plan, Regulatory reforms (Exploration), Coal Beneficiation, Safety in coal mines, Coking coal Strategy, Marketing reforms, Coal Pricing Reforms, Reforms in land acquisition, Solar Power Projects, Coal Despatch & Stocking, Coal Export in Neighbouring Countries and Strategy to boost coal production of mines allocated through auction, said the Ministry.

Coal Transition and Sustainability covers the areas of social aspects of coal transition, monetization of de-coaled land, use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in data mining/drones and sustainability (Net Zero Emissions). Institution building segment of the above Agenda contains reforms in Coal Controller Organisation (CCO), Coal Mines Provident Fund Organisation (CMPFO), upgrading Coal testing lab and staffing quality and training issues.

The Futuristic Agenda include Coal to Chemical: Syn Gas, Hydrogen Gas, Liquid fuels, Chemicals and fertilizers, CIL - diversify its business and explore prospects in sunrise industries electric charging pods, EVs etc. Acquisition and mergers of similar or new business after due diligence, media campaign and close monitoring of CSR activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)