India's performance at Olympics encourages further promotion of sports culture: Meenakshi Lekhi

Referring to India's outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said that it has encouraged the promotion of sports culture at every level. While talking to ANI during the inauguration of TATA Steel Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) MP Golf Cup 2021, Lekhi said that many people benefit from a single sports event.

Talking about the necessity of promoting of sports, Lekhi said, "We try and promote sporting activities. India's performance in the Olympics and Paralympics has further made us think that sporting culture needs to be promoted at every level; more and more people need to promote this culture whether you are a sports person or not." The Delhi MP also mentioned that sports help to keep children away from harmful activities.

"We are a sporting nation and we all must come together to promote sports and culture of sports. It keeps children away from all kinds of wrongs in society. Respecting everyone's word on this we must come together let the flag of India fly high by having more sportspeople perform better," she said. "Happy to inaugurate the TATA Steel PGTI MP Golf Cup 2021 at Delhi Golf Club, where top Indian professionals are in the fray. My best wishes to all the players participating, "Have a good round". Golf teaches us discipline, responsibility and sportsmanship," she tweeted.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 70 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on October 9. This is the 14th event of the 2020-21 TATA Steel PGTI season. The PGTI returns to the DGC with a full-field event after seven years. (ANI)