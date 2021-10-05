Left Menu

IRCON-Dineshchandra JV emerges as lowest bidder for construction of viaduct between Anand, Sabarmati

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that IRCON-Dineshchandra JV has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 18 km of the viaduct and high-speed stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said that IRCON-Dineshchandra JV has emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 18 km of the viaduct and high-speed stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor. According to NHSRCL, the viaduct would be between Anand and Sabarmati.

"National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has opened financial bids for design and construction of about 18 km of the viaduct between Anand and Sabarmati, including HSR stations at Ahmedabad and Sabarmati for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor," it said. It further said that the financial bids of four technically qualified bidders were opened and M/s IRCON - Dineshchandra JV is the lowest bidder.

Earlier, NHSRCL invited bids for the preparatory works for the subsequent construction of the Sabarmati Maintenance Depot for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor. Sabarmati maintenance depot will be the largest depot among three depots planned for the MAHSR corridor. Other depots will be at Surat (Gujarat) and Thane (Maharashtra).

The Sabarmati Depot will cover an area of approximately 84 hectres and will be utilised for inspection, maintenance, cleaning, and parking of MAHSR trainsets. Trainset washing facilities will be located in the Depot. (ANI)

