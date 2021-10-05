Left Menu

Plea filed in Calcutta HC against State Health Commission for not fixing rates for treatment in pvt hospitals

A Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Calcutta High Court on Monday against the State Health Commission for not fixing rates for treatment and diagnostics in private hospitals and nursing homes and violating of West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act, 2017 by some hospitals and nursing homes.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-10-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 10:31 IST
A Public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in Calcutta High Court on Monday against the State Health Commission for not fixing rates for treatment and diagnostics in private hospitals and nursing homes and violating of West Bengal Clinical Establishments Act, 2017 by some hospitals and nursing homes. The petition has been filed by Bhaskarananda Halder through Advocate Srikanta Dutta.

"PIL filed in Calcutta HC against State Health Commission for not fixing up rates for treatment of patients and diagnostics in private hospitals and nursing homes and violation of WB Clinical Establishments Act, 2017 by some hospitals and nursing homes," Dutta informed. He further added that a statutory mandate is for making regulations to the said effect and strict compliance of it. It is not being done, he said. (ANI)

