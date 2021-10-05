Left Menu

Man shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Bandipora, third killing in single day

A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district on Tuesday, the third incident in a single day in Jammu and Kashmir when terrorists fired at civilians.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 05-10-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 21:54 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Earlier today, two more civilians were killed in separate incidents. Terrorists fired at a man identified as Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was a resident of Naidkhai, police said.

Following this, Lone was brought to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police have cordoned off the area and a search operation is underway to catch the terrorists.

"Another terror incident reported in Shahgund area of Bandipora where coward terrorists shot dead a civilian. He has been identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai. Area cordoned off and search to nab the terrorists is in progress," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier this evening, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway by police to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman has been killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate namely, Makhan Lal Bindroo. Following this, Bindroo was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

