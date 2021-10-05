Tex Min approves continuation of CHCDS scheme with total outlay of Rs 160 cr

The Textiles Ministry on Tuesday said it has approved the continuation of the Comprehensive Handicrafts Cluster Development Scheme (CHCDS) with a total outlay of Rs 160 crore till March 2026. Infrastructural support, market access, design and technology up-gradation support will be provided to handicrafts artisans under this scheme.

CHCDS aims to create a world-class infrastructure that caters to the business needs of the local artisans and SMEs to boost production and export, the ministry said. Under the scheme, it said, soft interventions like baseline survey and activity mapping, skill training, improved tool kits, marketing events, seminars, publicity, design workshops and capacity building will be provided. ''The focus will be on integration of scattered artisans, building their grass root level enterprises and linking them to SMEs in the handicrafts sector to ensure economies of scale. The mega handicraft clusters having more than 10,000 artisans will be selected for overall development under this scheme,'' it added.

