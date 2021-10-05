Left Menu

Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata focuses on farmers protest, showcases Lakhimpur Kheri incident

A puja pandal in Kolkata has showcased support for the plight of farmers by showing the farmers protest and the most visible item used as decor at the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra pandal was the chappal.

Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra pandal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A puja pandal in Kolkata has showcased support for the plight of farmers by showing the farmers protest and the most visible item used as decor at the Dum Dum Park Bharat Chakra pandal was the chappal. The entrance of the pandal has a tractor connected with huge wings bearing names of agitation and agitators on small pieces of paper. The wing symbolised that they want the farmers to fly and achieve their goal.

Several worn-out and torn slippers were lying in a heap at a side or stuck to the pandal's inner wall like footprints, bearing testimony to a gathering that had seemingly been scattered by force. It included 3D and 4D paintings on the wall. A printed car attached with two actual tires shows farmers being run over, highlighting the recent incident in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri. A paddy field is shown on the main portion of the pandal where the goddess Durga idol has been placed which depicts the importance of agriculture and its production. It also symbolises that the Durga puja is a festival for all communities. Further, an enlarged foot is shown bearing the faces of many farmers, depicting how the demands of farmers are ignored and crushed under the feet.

While speaking exclusively to ANI, General Secretary of Bharat Chakra Dum Dum Park puja pandal Prateek Chowdhury said, "We have no political motive behind this, we had thought of this theme earlier in September as the farmer protest is not only being talked about in India but also across the world. We want to give social messages through this pandal, as this is the movement which has been talked about and people should know about this." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

