Left Menu

Union Health Minister Mandaviya gets doctorate in Political Science

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been conferred a PhD degree from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 22:34 IST
Union Health Minister Mandaviya gets doctorate in Political Science
Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been conferred a PhD degree from the Gujarat Institute of Development and Research. Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University where Mandaviya got PhD degree on Tuesday tweeted, "We are very happy to inform that our student and Union Minister Shri @mansukhmandviya has obtained PhD degree on 'Role of Gram Vidyapiths in Community Development and Future Challenges'. We hope that his study will strengthen rural higher education."

The minister tagged the university in a tweet and said: "I thank the university, my guide and everyone who supported me in my research journey. This PhD journey has taken me from gross knowledge to subtle knowledge. This is a very important milestone in my life." He commenced his PhD education on December 18, 2017 and completed the same on October 01, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021