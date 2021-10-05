K'taka govt announces relief to kins of family members who died due to contaminated water

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced relief for the family of six people who died after drinking contaminated water in Makarrabi village in Huvinahadagali taluk of the newly formed Vijayanagara district. "The state has formed a committee headed by IAS Manish Moudgil and recommended a proper investigation to submit a report on the incident," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media.

He further informed that some families have left the village because of the incident and some people locked the house and went to the house of relatives. In order to treat the sick people, Bommai said, "Treatment in Hubli, Davangere and Haveri hospitals continues for some of the sick people who are still suffering due to contaminated water."

Deaths in the village due to contaminated water have created an unusual atmosphere in the village and the school in the village has declared a temporary holiday. (ANI)

