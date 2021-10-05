Left Menu

Kerala logs 9,735 new Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths

Kerala on Tuesday reported 9,735 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload to 1,24,441 in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:02 IST
Kerala logs 9,735 new Covid-19 cases, 151 deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala on Tuesday reported 9,735 new Covid-19 cases taking the total active caseload to 1,24,441 in the state. As per the office of the state health minister, 151 people died due to Covid-19 over the last 24 hours taking the total death toll to 25,677 in the state.

13,878 people recovered from the virus and 93,202 samples were tested for the virus over the last 24 hours. As many as 3,60,57,645 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Meanwhile, India recorded a total of 18,346 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 263 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021