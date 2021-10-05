Left Menu

Sri Lankan human trafficking case: NIA files charge sheet against 6

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a special court against six persons for their alleged involvement in the organised international trafficking racket across India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:21 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet before a special court against six persons for their alleged involvement in the organised international trafficking racket across India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary. The agency filed the charge-sheet before a special NIA court in Bengaluru against six accused identified as Dhinakaran, Kasi Viswanathan, Rasool, Satham Ushen, Abdul Muheetu and Socrates, all residents of Tamil Nadu.

The six accused were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for their involvement in the organised international trafficking racket across India-Sri Lanka maritime boundary by luring Sri Lankan nationals on the pretext of emigration to Canada and confining them in different places in India. The case was originally registered on June 10 this year at Mangaluru South police station against 25 Sri Lankans, based on the information that some Sri Lankans were staying in a lodge without valid documents.

During the subsequent raids, 13 more Sri Lankans were apprehended. An investigation established that the 38 Sri Lankans were trafficked to India in four batches during February 27 to April 10 this year, the NIA said.

The charge sheeted accused persons, as part of the larger conspiracy with Sri Lankan suspects or accused persons, had trafficked and confined the Sri Lankans at various places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka without any contact with their family members so as to misguide the latter that their family members were on a ship going to Canada. All the trafficked 38 Sri Lankans were promised that they would be sent to Canada and were charged from 3.5 to 10 lakhs of Sri Lankan rupees totalling to about 1.83 crore Sri Lankan rupees by absconding accused Easan, a Sri Lankan national and his other associates in Srilanka and India, added the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

