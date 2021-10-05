Left Menu

Anganwadi workers to be covered under Rs 50 lakh Centre's PMGKY insurance scheme

Over 13 lakh Anganwadi workers and more than 11 lakh helpers will now get the benefits of the government's insurance scheme launched last year for frontline Covid workers, according to an official in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:28 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:28 IST
Visual of women at an Anganwadi in Rajouri (ANI Photo . Image Credit: ANI
The scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) provides insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh and had become applicable from March 11, 2020 after the World Health Organisation had announced the outbreak of the global pandemic. According to a source, "The Anganwadi workers and helpers engaged in activities like Covid awareness drives, door to door distribution of ration, support services to home quarantine, taking care of COVID infected patients, COVID-19 vaccination drives and other COVID duty are now covered under the insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana for the entire period of the pandemic as declared".

The Union Health Ministry has also recognised the contribution of Anganwadi workers and helpers in the war against COVID, the ministry official said. For this, the central government has directed states to give the benefits of PMGKY to beneficiaries; this is the first time for Anganwadi workers to get the benefit of the scheme.

According to information received from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the government's aims to honour the work done by Anganwadi workers and helpers. The government was providing insurance coverage of Rs 50 lakh nearly to 20 lakh frontline COVID-19 warriors, including Asha workers, sanitary workers, nurses, doctors, and so on but now Anganwadi workers and helpers will also get benefits of PMGKY.

The package covers loss of life due to COVID-19 and accidental death on account of the COVID. The district administrations have been asked to identify Anganwadi workers who have been involved in COVID-19 duties, said sources. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

