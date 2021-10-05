Andhra Pradesh reports 671 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 671 new COVID-19 cases and 11 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the state health department.

With 1,272 more recoveries, the number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in the state has gone up to 20,30,503. The death toll of the state stands at 14,219.

India reported 18,346 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The active caseload of the country stands at 2,52,902. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)