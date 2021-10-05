Lightning kills farmer in Nagpur district

A farmer was killed on Tuesday and two others were seriously injured in a lightning strike in a village in Nagpur district, police officials said.

The incident took place at Kochhi-Badegaon village under the Khapa police station area of Nagpur district, around 35km from the city, they said.

The deceased was identified by the police as Thaksen Pundlik Jambhulkar (47), a local farmer.

Two other farmers were injured in the lightning strike and admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

The three were spraying pesticides on crops in the afternoon and due to heavy rains, they took shelter under a tree where the lightning struck, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

