Left Menu

Lightning kills farmer in Nagpur district

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-10-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 23:48 IST
Lightning kills farmer in Nagpur district
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer was killed on Tuesday and two others were seriously injured in a lightning strike in a village in Nagpur district, police officials said.

The incident took place at Kochhi-Badegaon village under the Khapa police station area of Nagpur district, around 35km from the city, they said.

The deceased was identified by the police as Thaksen Pundlik Jambhulkar (47), a local farmer.

Two other farmers were injured in the lightning strike and admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

The three were spraying pesticides on crops in the afternoon and due to heavy rains, they took shelter under a tree where the lightning struck, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

New features make it easier to manage meetings in Google Classroom

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on board for Blue Origin rocket launch; Astronaut Barbie doll jets off on zero-gravity flight and more

Science News Roundup: From soundstage to space: "Star Trek" actor Shatner on...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited from stolen cells; J&J to seek U.S. FDA authorization of booster shot this week - NYT and more

Health News Roundup: Henrietta Lacks' estate says pharma company profited fr...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after months of delays; Taiwan says it needs to be alert to 'over the top' military activities by China and more

World News Roundup: Afghanistan to start issuing passports again after month...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021