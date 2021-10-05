Southern African bloc extends troop deployment in Mozambique to fight insurgency -communique

Southern African regional bloc SADC said on Tuesday it had approved the extension of a troop deployment in Mozambique to help the country fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency.

"Summit approved the extension of the SAMIM (SADC Mission in Mozambique) to continue with offensive operations against terrorists and violent extremists," the bloc said in a communique after a meeting in Pretoria.

The SADC troop deployment was initially for three months and due to end on Oct. 15. The communique did not say how long the approved extension was for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)